About this product
CSG is bedecked with extra long narrow pistils that reach out from a chartreuse flower. Profuse amounts of resin and a subtle, but utterly unique nose help this plant to easily attract followers. With healthy amounts of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene, it’s very chemo-diverse and a rockstar of high overall levels. With calming, earthy flavor, its high-resin content and utterly unique nose is sure to be a hit. Primary terpene: Myrcene 8.42 Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 2.62 mg/g THC: 22.7-25.7% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Earthy, Musky, Woody Effects: Relaxation, Euphoria, Focus
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.