Prūf Cultivar

CSG is bedecked with extra long narrow pistils that reach out from a chartreuse flower. Profuse amounts of resin and a subtle, but utterly unique nose help this plant to easily attract followers. With healthy amounts of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene, it’s very chemo-diverse and a rockstar of high overall levels. With calming, earthy flavor, its high-resin content and utterly unique nose is sure to be a hit. Primary terpene: Myrcene 8.42 Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 2.62 mg/g THC: 22.7-25.7% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Earthy, Musky, Woody Effects: Relaxation, Euphoria, Focus

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.