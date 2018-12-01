 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pacific Juniper

by Prūf Cultivar

About this product

Pacific Juniper is exclusive to the Prūf catalog. A newcomer to our core collection, it's heavy output of dew-like resin, produces a powerful terpene profile positively charged with pine and juniper. Its lineage is a bit veiled in mystery, but this high-oil plant delivers a smashing forestry intensiveness that must be smelled to be believed. Primary terpene: Terpinolene 4.89 Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 2.46 mg/g THC: Approx. 16.6% | CBD: <LOQ Flavors: Woody, Citrus, Intense Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Powerful

Lilypad_PacNW

Great head high! Uplifting. Nice resin pine flavor. Happy, cheerful and fun vibe.

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.