Lilypad_PacNW
on December 1st, 2018
Great head high! Uplifting. Nice resin pine flavor. Happy, cheerful and fun vibe.
Pacific Juniper is exclusive to the Prūf catalog. A newcomer to our core collection, it's heavy output of dew-like resin, produces a powerful terpene profile positively charged with pine and juniper. Its lineage is a bit veiled in mystery, but this high-oil plant delivers a smashing forestry intensiveness that must be smelled to be believed. Primary terpene: Terpinolene 4.89 Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 2.46 mg/g THC: Approx. 16.6% | CBD: <LOQ Flavors: Woody, Citrus, Intense Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Powerful
