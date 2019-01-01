 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pineapple Zest

by Prūf Cultivar

Pineapple Zest
Pineapple Zest

About this product

Pineapple Zest fills the shoes of the widely loved pineapple category. Juicy fruit and attenuated effects, this is a legacy plant that came from Mikey, our propagation manager. Optimized and sweet like sugar, golden Maui sun, this one is sure to delight. Primary terpene: Myrcene 5.33 Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 3.01 mg/g THC: 22.3-27.4% | CBD: <LOQ Flavors: Pineapple, Funk, Sweet Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting, Euphoric

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.