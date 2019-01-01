About this product
Sherbet balances skunky and sweet flavor with a strong delivery of effective and relaxing pain relief. Its genetic makeup, including Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and OG Kush, shows its colors, literally, in the purple leaves and expert-level euphoric effects. Prūf Cultivar proprietary strain. Primary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 1 Secondary terpene: Delta 3 Carene 1 mg/g THC: 23-25% | CBD: 0.1-0.9% Flavors: Floral, Sweet, Pepper Effects: Relaxation, Happiness, Creativity Review: "Possibly the perfect dessert weed, Pruf Cultivar's Sherbet is a proprietary cross of Purple Cookies and Platinum Girl Scout Cookies that packs a huge candy taste and bone-deep body high." – Willamette Week
