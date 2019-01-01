 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sherbet balances skunky and sweet flavor with a strong delivery of effective and relaxing pain relief. Its genetic makeup, including Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and OG Kush, shows its colors, literally, in the purple leaves and expert-level euphoric effects. Prūf Cultivar proprietary strain. Primary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 1 Secondary terpene: Delta 3 Carene 1 mg/g THC: 23-25% | CBD: 0.1-0.9% Flavors: Floral, Sweet, Pepper Effects: Relaxation, Happiness, Creativity Review: "Possibly the perfect dessert weed, Pruf Cultivar's Sherbet is a proprietary cross of Purple Cookies and Platinum Girl Scout Cookies that packs a huge candy taste and bone-deep body high." – Willamette Week

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.