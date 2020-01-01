Stardawg OG Pre-Roll
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Indica Hybrid || Made : 10/15/18 || Tested : 11/20/18 || Tested By : Evio Labs || Tags : Pre-rolls
About this strain
Stardawg
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields.