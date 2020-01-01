 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Cough Distillate Cartridge

by Prūf Cultivar

About this product

Pruf Cultivar - Clean Green Certified | Strawberry Cough | 1g | 79.38% THC | 0.00% CBD | Hybrid | Frequency: Active

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.