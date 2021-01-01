 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Pucker Blo Vape

Pucker Blo Vape

by Pucker Vapes

Write a review
Pucker Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pucker Blo Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pucker Blo Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pucker Blo Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pucker Blo Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

A new and improved design! The shape of the Blo dry herb vape is ergonomically designed to feel good in your hand as you vape. The soft touch texture makes it easy to hold. We have improved the performance of the fully ceramic chamber. A 1600 mAh battery with circuity that protects from overcharging. Blo offers 5 temperature settings to assure proper heat not to burn the contents. The performance is great and the design delivers an amazing vape experience. Features: Wide ceramic deep oven (0.6g capacity) Rapid 20 sec heat-up time Five temperature levels (356F, 374F, 392F, 410F, 428F) to assure proper temperature for vape. Removeable magnetic mouthpiece with built-in glass USB mini charging port Optimal airflow ports One button operation 1600 MAH Dimensions: 14.5cm x 4.6cm x 2.6cm Weight: 2.65 oz Package Includes: 1*1600 mAh battery 1*tweezers 1*packing tool 1*cleaning brush 1*strainer 1*glass airway 1*wall adaptor 1*micro-USB charger 1*user manual

About this brand

Pucker Vapes Logo
Pucker offers high-quality products that aid in the enjoyment of herbs. Whether you prefer dry herb, wax, dab, or oil; Pucker has the latest "tools" to help you get the most out of your session. Pucker stands behind all products and offers a full warranty on each item.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review