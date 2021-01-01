About this product

A new and improved design! The shape of the Blo dry herb vape is ergonomically designed to feel good in your hand as you vape. The soft touch texture makes it easy to hold. We have improved the performance of the fully ceramic chamber. A 1600 mAh battery with circuity that protects from overcharging. Blo offers 5 temperature settings to assure proper heat not to burn the contents. The performance is great and the design delivers an amazing vape experience. Features: Wide ceramic deep oven (0.6g capacity) Rapid 20 sec heat-up time Five temperature levels (356F, 374F, 392F, 410F, 428F) to assure proper temperature for vape. Removeable magnetic mouthpiece with built-in glass USB mini charging port Optimal airflow ports One button operation 1600 MAH Dimensions: 14.5cm x 4.6cm x 2.6cm Weight: 2.65 oz Package Includes: 1*1600 mAh battery 1*tweezers 1*packing tool 1*cleaning brush 1*strainer 1*glass airway 1*wall adaptor 1*micro-USB charger 1*user manual