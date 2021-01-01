 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Pucker Bubble Vape

Pucker Bubble Vape

by Pucker Vapes

Write a review
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Bubble Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Bubble Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Bubble Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Bubble Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Bubble Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Portable nectar collector featuring a ceramic tip and double-layered glass bubbler! The Pucker Bubble allows the user to quickly dab straight from a dish or container. A matching silicone container is included. Once water is added, the Bubble chamber cools the thick clouds of smoke making for a smooth/easy hit. Features: Double-layered glass bubbler Water filtration 3 voltage settings: 3.4V/3.7V/4.2V Rapid 15 second heat up time Metal surface 450 mAh rechargeable battery Ceramic atomizer Quartz vapor tip One button operation Led light indication USB charging port Weight: 5.70 oz Package Includes: 1*450 mAh battery 2*atomizer 1*atomizer cover 1*micro-USB charger 1*silicone container 1*user manual

About this brand

Pucker Vapes Logo
Pucker offers high-quality products that aid in the enjoyment of herbs. Whether you prefer dry herb, wax, dab, or oil; Pucker has the latest "tools" to help you get the most out of your session. Pucker stands behind all products and offers a full warranty on each item.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review