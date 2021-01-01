Pucker Kiss Vape
About this product
The Kiss from Pucker features an easy one button usage design. It is compatible to be used with all 510 cartridges. Easily twist the bottom dial to change voltage levels and enjoy! Features: Variable voltage output (3.3V-4.8V) Pre-heat function 900mah battery capacity Easy one-button operation Compatible with all 510 cartridges USB charging adapter included Dimensions: 4.5" x 0.5" Weight: 1.45 oz Package Includes 1*900mah battery 1*micro-USB charger
About this brand
Pucker Vapes
