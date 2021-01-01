 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Pucker Kiss Vape

Pucker Kiss Vape

by Pucker Vapes

Write a review
Pucker Vapes Vaping Batteries & Power Pucker Kiss Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Batteries & Power Pucker Kiss Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Batteries & Power Pucker Kiss Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Batteries & Power Pucker Kiss Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Batteries & Power Pucker Kiss Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Kiss from Pucker features an easy one button usage design. It is compatible to be used with all 510 cartridges. Easily twist the bottom dial to change voltage levels and enjoy! Features: Variable voltage output (3.3V-4.8V) Pre-heat function 900mah battery capacity Easy one-button operation Compatible with all 510 cartridges USB charging adapter included Dimensions: 4.5" x 0.5" Weight: 1.45 oz Package Includes 1*900mah battery 1*micro-USB charger

About this brand

Pucker Vapes Logo
Pucker offers high-quality products that aid in the enjoyment of herbs. Whether you prefer dry herb, wax, dab, or oil; Pucker has the latest "tools" to help you get the most out of your session. Pucker stands behind all products and offers a full warranty on each item.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review