Electric dab rig that can be used with flower or wax. Includes a titanium/quartz pot for wax mode and a ceramic pot for flower mode. Strong, removable, 2200 mAh battery with circuity to prevent overcharging. Quick heat up time. The MotherPucker automatically identifies the heat mode for proper selection of temperature (real-time temperature control). Features: Battery capacity: 2200 mah Removable 18350 battery Wax and flower modes Real-time temperature control can be adjusted to load size Vibrates when desired temperature is reached All accessories can be disassembled for easy cleaning Padded carry case to hold unit and all accessories Ergonomically designed for hand comfort Dimensions: 6.75” x 3.5” Weight: 9.30 oz Includes: 1*loading tool 1*cotton swab 1*USB cable 1*AC adapter 1*glass attachment 1*carb cap 1*atomizer cover 1*ceramic bowl 1*atomizer 1*base 1*instruction manual