 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Pucker Mother Vape

Pucker Mother Vape

by Pucker Vapes

Write a review
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Mother Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Mother Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Mother Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Mother Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Mother Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Electric dab rig that can be used with flower or wax. Includes a titanium/quartz pot for wax mode and a ceramic pot for flower mode. Strong, removable, 2200 mAh battery with circuity to prevent overcharging. Quick heat up time. The MotherPucker automatically identifies the heat mode for proper selection of temperature (real-time temperature control). Features: Battery capacity: 2200 mah Removable 18350 battery Wax and flower modes Real-time temperature control can be adjusted to load size Vibrates when desired temperature is reached All accessories can be disassembled for easy cleaning Padded carry case to hold unit and all accessories Ergonomically designed for hand comfort Dimensions: 6.75” x 3.5” Weight: 9.30 oz Includes: 1*loading tool 1*cotton swab 1*USB cable 1*AC adapter 1*glass attachment 1*carb cap 1*atomizer cover 1*ceramic bowl 1*atomizer 1*base 1*instruction manual

About this brand

Pucker Vapes Logo
Pucker offers high-quality products that aid in the enjoyment of herbs. Whether you prefer dry herb, wax, dab, or oil; Pucker has the latest "tools" to help you get the most out of your session. Pucker stands behind all products and offers a full warranty on each item.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review