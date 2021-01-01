Pucker Pocket Vape
About this product
Pocket Pucker is a small, handheld, portable e-rig offering a one button operation with 3 temperature controls to vaporize your extract from a ceramic dish. All parts are removable for easy cleaning. The Pocket Pucker may be tiny in size, but it is huge in performance! Features: Compact size 3 temperature settings (536F, 608F, 662F) 10 second auto preheat 1350 mAh battery USB-C cable charging Unique design glass bubbler All ceramic heating atomizer Dimensions: 1.97" x 1.16" x 5" Weight: 3.75 oz Package includes: 1*1350 mAh vaporizer 1*USB-C cable 1*O ring 1*user manual
About this brand
Pucker Vapes
