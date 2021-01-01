 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Pucker Pocket Vape

Pucker Pocket Vape

by Pucker Vapes

Write a review
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Pocket Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Pocket Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Pocket Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Pocket Vape
Pucker Vapes Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pucker Pocket Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Pocket Pucker is a small, handheld, portable e-rig offering a one button operation with 3 temperature controls to vaporize your extract from a ceramic dish. All parts are removable for easy cleaning. The Pocket Pucker may be tiny in size, but it is huge in performance! Features: Compact size 3 temperature settings (536F, 608F, 662F) 10 second auto preheat 1350 mAh battery USB-C cable charging Unique design glass bubbler All ceramic heating atomizer Dimensions: 1.97" x 1.16" x 5" Weight: 3.75 oz Package includes: 1*1350 mAh vaporizer 1*USB-C cable 1*O ring 1*user manual

About this brand

Pucker Vapes Logo
Pucker offers high-quality products that aid in the enjoyment of herbs. Whether you prefer dry herb, wax, dab, or oil; Pucker has the latest "tools" to help you get the most out of your session. Pucker stands behind all products and offers a full warranty on each item.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review