Pucker Surge Vape

by Pucker Vapes

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Surge by Pucker allows you to control how much airflow you allow through the device with each hit. Simply turn the dial to open or close the airway. Featuring either manual or 15 second sesh-mode and auto shutoff, this little vape packs a big punch. Features: 1200 mAh full quartz atomizer Non-combustible, coil-less chamber Glass mouthpiece Splash proof Replaceable quartz chamber Adjustable airflow Manual mode or15 second sesh-mode 4 temperature settings for different sized dabs Fancy LED bar to indicate temperature setting 6.5 minute auto-shutoff safety feature Convenient USB-C charge Package Includes: 1*1200 mAh Surge vape 2*Full quartz atomizer 1*USB-C charger 1*Packing tool 5*Q-tips 5*O rings 2*Alcohol pads

About this brand

Pucker offers high-quality products that aid in the enjoyment of herbs. Whether you prefer dry herb, wax, dab, or oil; Pucker has the latest "tools" to help you get the most out of your session. Pucker stands behind all products and offers a full warranty on each item.

