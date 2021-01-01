About this product

The Draw by Pucker is the perfect companion for dry herb sessions. This eye catching device features a glass water chamber for cooling the smoke and removing the ash. The spring-loaded sliding mesh bowl can be adjusted to hold 0.5 to 1 gram of flower. Simply pack the bowl, light up and enjoy! Once the bowl is lit, it stays lit. Features: Stainless steel body Glass water chamber with fill line Adjustable 0.5 to 1 gram bowl Push button to open top cap Magnetic cap bowl cover Easy to disassemble and clean Dimensions: 14.5cm x 2cm x2cm Weight: 4.30 oz Package Includes: 1*The Draw dry herb water pipe Filling and cleaning tools User manual