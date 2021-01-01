 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Pucker Wasp Vape

Pucker Wasp Vape

by Pucker Vapes

Write a review
Pucker Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pucker Wasp Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pucker Wasp Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pucker Wasp Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pucker Wasp Vape
Pucker Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pucker Wasp Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Pucker Wasp is a small, discrete, way to enjoy wax concentrates anywhere. It is the perfect wax pen for those looking for a simple way to enjoy wax on the go. At just under 4 inches long, this tiny device is loaded with features including a ceramic heating chamber, pyrex glass top, and three voltage settings that can be reached all with an easy one button operation. Try it to see what the "buzz" is all about! Features: Convenient one button design Small, portable, and easy to conceal Preheat function Three variable voltage settings: 3.0v, 3.7v, 4.2v to assure proper temperature LED display 450mah battery capacity Ceramic heating chamber Pyrex glass top Dimensions: 3.75" x 0.5" x 0.75" Weight: 1.35 oz Package Includes 1*450mah battery 1*micro-USB charger

About this brand

Pucker Vapes Logo
Pucker offers high-quality products that aid in the enjoyment of herbs. Whether you prefer dry herb, wax, dab, or oil; Pucker has the latest "tools" to help you get the most out of your session. Pucker stands behind all products and offers a full warranty on each item.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review