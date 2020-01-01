 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Dabbing
  Tools & accessories
  5. Puffco Pro 2 Loading Tools 3Pack

Puffco Pro 2 Loading Tools 3Pack

by Puffco

Puffco Dabbing Tools & Accessories Puffco Pro 2 Loading Tools 3Pack

$11.99MSRP

About this product

The Puffco Pro 2 Loading Tool 3 Pack is made specifically for the Puffco Pro 2. Includes 3 Puffco Pro 2 Loading Tools. Designed by our in-house engineers; the fence tip is uniquely designed to easily load your contents for the Puffco experience.

