 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL

Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL

by Puffco

Write a review
Puffco Storage Concentrate Storage Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL
Puffco Storage Concentrate Storage Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL

$19.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL is for the adventurer, crafted from Platinum-Cured Silicone engineered by our in-house engineers. The Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL is an upgraded iteration of the Puffco Plus Prism; featuring more storage space and equipped with one Puffco Pro 2 Loading Tool allowing easily accessibility to load contents and properly fit into it’s own designated compartment. The Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL is the new lifestyle essential when paired with the Puffco Pro 2.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Puffco Logo
Award winning technology. Industry leading innovation. Designed and engineered in Brooklyn, NY