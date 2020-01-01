About this product

The Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL is for the adventurer, crafted from Platinum-Cured Silicone engineered by our in-house engineers. The Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL is an upgraded iteration of the Puffco Plus Prism; featuring more storage space and equipped with one Puffco Pro 2 Loading Tool allowing easily accessibility to load contents and properly fit into it’s own designated compartment. The Puffco Pro 2 Prism XL is the new lifestyle essential when paired with the Puffco Pro 2.