About this product

This water pipe is beaker designed so you know it's very stable, it features a 6 arm tree percolator for maximum filtration ability and an ice catcher/ice pinch that you can add ice cubes into the bong making it an ice bong have the most smooth smoking experience! The bong kit comes with a 14mm male glass bowl and a removable 4" 14mm female downstem. The removable downstem makes the bong extremely easy to clean. A must-have item for both home and outdoor seshes. Accessories: 1x 14mm Female Down Stem, 1x 14mm Male Bowl Piece Height: 16" / 38cm Beaker Base Width: 4.65" / 12cm Thickness: 3mm 45° Joint Smokey Grey Glass Beaker Bong Style Ring Ice Catcher/Pinch Removable Down Stem Female Joint Flared Mouthpiece Category: For Dry Herbs, Bongs/Water Pipes Features Of This Water Pipe Beaker Bong This water pipe term is very easy to understand, it looks like a scientific equipment piece: The beaker. Beaker bongs are considered one of the most popular forms of water bong in the cannabis community since it's got a larger base it can sit on any flat surface and won't easily tip over. Perfect shape for everyday use! Ice Catcher/Pinch This water pipe features a built-in ice catcher which means you can add ice cubes into the tube of the bong. As we all know that smoke generated from herb combustion can be very hot, having ice cubes or even snow in the water pipe can chill the smoke providing a much smoother smoking experience. Tree Perc The tree perc is one of the most common percolators found in today's bongs, the tree perc sits in the water and has numerous arms that diffuse smoke allowing the smoke to evenly spread in the water creating a smooth hit. Removable Downstem Most commonly seen on beaker bongs, since beaker bongs without a fixed downstem still need a diffuser to diffuse smoke, a removable downstem will be used in that situation, since it's removable the water pipe/bong and the downstem can be clean separately. Color Changing Glass The surface of this bong is coated with various materials so it will show different colors under different lightings. A very heady feature! Flared Mouthpiece A flared mouthpiece means that the mouthpiece is thicker or higher than the rest of the bong, it's more comfortable to put your mouth on it and creating a tighter seal for smoking at the same time. Glass Bong This water pipe is made of high-quality glass. 100% handmade and closely examined by the Puffing Bird Staff. Female Joint This water pipe features an 18mm female joint.