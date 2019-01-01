About this product

Free&Discreet Shipping If you are into thick glass bongs you're in for a treat, this beaker bong's got a THICC 7mm wall making it one of the most loved beaker bong among the Puffing Bird staff. You'll feel the water pipe is quality built when you have it in your hands, it' very simple designed, timeless basic clear beaker bong you know will last a lifetime if properly cared for. It's got a 3 pinch ice catcher on the lower half of the bong, you can fit a hell lot of ice cubes in it, smoke that passes through that amount of ice provides the most sensational smoking experience ever. The bong comes with a standard 4" 14mm female removable downstem and a 14mm male bong bowl for enjoying dry herbs/flowers. You can also turn this bong into a dab rig by purchasing our $16.99 titanium nail bundle. Accessories: 1x 14mm Female Down Stem, 1x 14mm Male Bowl Piece Height: 18" / 45cm Beaker Base Width: 5.5" / 14cm Thickness: 7mm 45° Joint Clear Glass Beaker Bong Style Ring Ice Catcher/Pinch Removable Down Stem Female Joint Flared Mouthpiece Category: For Dry Herbs, Bongs/Water Pipes Features Of This Water Pipe Beaker Bong This water pipe term is very easy to understand, it looks like a scientific equipment piece: The beaker. Beaker bongs are considered one of the most popular forms of water bong in the cannabis community since it's got a larger base it can sit on any flat surface and won't easily tip over. Perfect shape for everyday use! Ice Catcher/Pinch This water pipe features a built-in ice catcher which means you can add ice cubes into the tube of the bong. As we all know that smoke generated from herb combustion can be very hot, having ice cubes or even snow in the water pipe can chill the smoke providing a much smoother smoking experience. Removable Downstem Most commonly seen on beaker bongs, since beaker bongs without a fixed downstem still need a diffuser to diffuse smoke, a removable downstem will be used in that situation, since it's removable the water pipe/bong and the downstem can be clean separately. Extra Thick Glass Bong This bong/water pipe is made of thick glass, the thickness of the wall normally range from 5mm~7mm, some can even reach 10mm. Thick glass bongs can take up more beatings than most of the glass bongs on the market. It won't break unless you drop it from somewhere really high. With proper maintenance, the bong can last forever. Flared Mouthpiece A flared mouthpiece means that the mouthpiece is thicker or higher than the rest of the bong, it's more comfortable to put your mouth on it and creating a tighter seal for smoking at the same time. Glass Bong This water pipe is made of high-quality glass. 100% handmade and closely examined by the Puffing Bird Staff. Female Joint This water pipe features an 18mm female joint.