Made by our local glass artist. This two-part heady percolator beaker bong is genuinely one of a kind, stands about 18"/45cm tall with a 4.5"/12cm steady beaker base this water pipe is perfect for home use. It features a pretty heady perc which contains 2 swirls and a spinning patent ball, a glass marble on the outside for better grips and painted wigwag patent just below the flared mouthpiece. The beaker base also has a painted pinning patent on the bottom. The bong can be separated into 2 main parts, the tube and the beaker base, they are connected by the red clip that you see on the pics. This feature allows you to travel with it, no matter if you're going to picnics or musical events, this bong will sure catch a lot of attention! Accessories: 1x 14mm Female Down Stem, 1x 14mm Male Bowl Piece, 1x Red Clip. Height: 18" / 45cm Beaker Base Width: 4.55" / 12cm Clear Glass Beaker Bong Style Two Parts Design/Traveller Design Heady Perc Bong Ice Catcher Removable Down Stem Female Joint Flared Mouthpiece Category: For Dry Herbs, Bongs/Water Pipes Features Of This Water Pipe Beaker Bong This water pipe term is very easy to understand, it looks like a scientific equipment piece: The beaker. Beaker bongs are considered one of the most popular forms of water bong in the cannabis community since it's got a larger base it can sit on any flat surface and won't easily tip over. Perfect shape for everyday use! Heady Glass This bong/water pipe features a heady perc. Heady Percolators is known for having dazzling colors or very special designs which might feature animals, famous political/entertainment characters, etc. Removable Downstem Most commonly seen on beaker bongs, since beaker bongs without a fixed downstem still need a diffuser to diffuse smoke, a removable downstem will be used in that situation, since it's removable the water pipe/bong and the downstem can be clean separately. Clear Glass The glass of this bong/water pipe is made of clear glass. Clear glass allows you to observe the bubbles and smoke generated from the ignition! Flared Mouthpiece A flared mouthpiece means that the mouthpiece is thicker or higher than the rest of the bong, it's more comfortable to put your mouth on it and creating a tighter seal for smoking at the same time. Glass Bong This water pipe is made of high-quality glass. 100% handmade and closely examined by the Puffing Bird Staff. Female Joint This water pipe features an 18mm female joint.