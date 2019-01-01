About this product

White Spiral Scheme Wrap and Rake Scheme Left Side Carb Hole Large Carb Hole Length: 4.1" / 10.5 CM Flat Bottom Handmade Glass Pipe THICK GLASS DEEP BOWL COLORED GLASS Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes Feature Of This Spoon Pipe HANDMADE PIPE This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material. COLORED GLASS Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes! DEEP BOWL This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature. THICK GLASS The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!