About this product

This handmade blue glass spoon pipe comes with white net stripes on the body. Its skinny tubing guarantees a much smoother air flow, it features a large carb hole on the left side of the bowl. Length: 4.1" / 10.5 CM Skinny Tubing Solid Blue Color White Stripe Pattern HANDMADE PIPE THICK GLASS DEEP BOWL COLORED GLASS MINI SIZE Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes Feature Of This Spoon Pipe: HANDMADE PIPE This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material. COLORED GLASS Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes! DEEP BOWL This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature. THICK GLASS The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop! MINI SIZE This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!