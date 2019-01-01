About this product

Wig Wag Pattern Scheme on Mouthpiece Spiral Pattern Scheme on Body Pattern Color Vary Raised Blue Glass Marbles Glass Stand Venturi Airflow Design Ultra Air Circulation Super Large Bowl Large Maria Ring Body Length: 4.9" / 12.5 CM THICK GLASS DEEP BOWL COLORED GLASS WORKED GLASS STANDARD SIZE Glass Pipe MARIA RINGS THEMED GLASS Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes Feature Of This Spoon Pipe HANDMADE PIPE This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material. COLORED GLASS Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes! DEEP BOWL This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature. THICK GLASS The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop! Maria Ring An orb/circular glass marble-like feature usually appears next to the bowl or the mouthpiece enhances the overall appearance and holding of the glass pipe. WORKED GLASS A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances. CLEAR GLASS This clean and glossy glass pipe features a transparent body that allows you to see through the inside. The beauty of the smoke fluid dynamics is fully shown from the weed bowl all the way to the mouthpiece. THEMED GLASS This curated piece of glass pipe is designed by our creative artists for a specific themed design. Don’t we all want a glass pipe that’s beyond a glass pipe? Aesthetics and fun are the qualities what we always looking to offer.