About this product

Solid, heavy and hit strongly. This black spoon pipe features a random color wig wag pattern in the front of the bowl piece sitting inside of a white circle. A signature glass horn on the right side of the bowl and a mini maria ring in the middle of the tube. Glass Horn Wig Wag Color Scheme Solid Black Color Left Side Carb Hole Large Carb Hole Length: 5.3" / 13.5 CM Flat Bottom Handmade Pipe THICK GLASS DEEP BOWL COLORED GLASS WORKED GLASS THEMED GLASS Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes Feature Of This Spoon Pipe HANDMADE PIPE This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material. COLORED GLASS Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes! DEEP BOWL This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature. THICK GLASS The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop! WORKED GLASS A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances. THEMED GLASS This curated piece of glass pipe is designed by our creative artists for a specific themed design. Don’t we all want a glass pipe that’s beyond a glass pipe? Aesthetics and fun are the qualities what we always looking to offer.