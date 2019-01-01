About this product
The Monster is a classic bong/dab rig. The characteristics of the bong/dab rig include a bent mouthpiece and 6 Cylinder Recycler Design that breaks down the smoke creating a cool hit every time. Each piece includes a 14mm male bowl. Officially Licensed Puffing Bird™ Glassware Series Premium Borosilicate Glass 6 Cylinder Recycler Design Bent Mouthpiece Joint Size: 14mm Height: 12" Base Diameter: 4"
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Puffing Bird
One Stop Dabbing, Best Online Headshop 2018