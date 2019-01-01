 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
12" Puffing Bird™ Glassware Series Monster Bong/Dab Rig

by Puffing Bird

$99.99MSRP

About this product

The Monster is a classic bong/dab rig. The characteristics of the bong/dab rig include a bent mouthpiece and 6 Cylinder Recycler Design that breaks down the smoke creating a cool hit every time. Each piece includes a 14mm male bowl. Officially Licensed Puffing Bird™ Glassware Series Premium Borosilicate Glass 6 Cylinder Recycler Design Bent Mouthpiece Joint Size: 14mm Height: 12" Base Diameter: 4"

About this brand

One Stop Dabbing, Best Online Headshop 2018