Puffingtons Golf is the leading lifestyle brand in the Cannagolf space. Our products were developed from the observation that people needed a fun and low key way to 'par-tee' both on and off the course. Our Pitch-N-Puff golf tee one hitter and bent grass golf ball stash are the perfect combination of accessories to help you elevate your game regardless weather you are on or off the course. Join the movement and let Puffingtons take you to the next level!