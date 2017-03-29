Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
We'd like to introduce you to the newest member of the Puffingtons family - the Bent Grass Ball Stash. We use ours to store a sprig of Rosemary, but you can use yours to store whatever you want. Your ball stash will come randomly marked with a "4" a "2" or "0". (Not intended for concentrates.)
on March 29th, 2017
A simple, discreet way to stash a bit of herb on the go. It opens in the middle with a twist, and I feel confident it won't come open until I want it to. :)