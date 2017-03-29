 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Golf Ball Stash

by Puffingtons

About this product

We'd like to introduce you to the newest member of the Puffingtons family - the Bent Grass Ball Stash. We use ours to store a sprig of Rosemary, but you can use yours to store whatever you want. Your ball stash will come randomly marked with a "4" a "2" or "0". (Not intended for concentrates.)

eminellenbach

A simple, discreet way to stash a bit of herb on the go. It opens in the middle with a twist, and I feel confident it won't come open until I want it to. :)

About this brand

Puffingtons Golf is the leading lifestyle brand in the Cannagolf space. Our products were developed from the observation that people needed a fun and low key way to 'par-tee' both on and off the course. Our Pitch-N-Puff golf tee one hitter and bent grass golf ball stash are the perfect combination of accessories to help you elevate your game regardless weather you are on or off the course. Join the movement and let Puffingtons take you to the next level!