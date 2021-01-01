 Loading…

Carb Cap w/ Side Carb

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

The Pulsar Bubble Carb Cap is made to be used with banger nails and features a side carb cap for directional air flow. Measures 2.25" long and 1" wide (25mm).

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

