Pulsar APX VOLT V3 Portable Concentrate Vape

by Pulsar Vaporizers

The APX VOLT V3 variable voltage vaporizer for wax features a 5-second heat time, 3.5 inch (8.89 cm) size, 1100mAh battery, 4 voltage settings (2.5V / 2.8V / 3.2V / 3.7V), pure quartz coil-less cup, 0.4ohm atomizer resistance, and low temp capability for enhanced terp flavor. The new V3 Volt features an enhanced LED display, a 2-click hands-free Power Mode and updated USB-C charging.﻿ Includes metal dabber tool and USB charger. Covered by a 1 year limited warranty.

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

