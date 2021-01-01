 Loading…

Pulsar APX Wax Portable Concentrate Vape

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

The APX Wax vaporizer is powerful, portable and distinctly discreet at 3.5 inches tall! It may be palm-sized, but the APX Wax fires up its triple quartz coil atomizer phenomenally fast using a long-lasting 1100mAh battery. The pure quartz heating chamber delivers even heat and a super-strong borosilicate glass or steel mouthpiece keeps vapor inside until inhaled. Covered by a 1 year end user warranty.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

