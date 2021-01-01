Pulsar APX Wax Portable Concentrate Vape
by Pulsar VaporizersWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The APX Wax vaporizer is powerful, portable and distinctly discreet at 3.5 inches tall! It may be palm-sized, but the APX Wax fires up its triple quartz coil atomizer phenomenally fast using a long-lasting 1100mAh battery. The pure quartz heating chamber delivers even heat and a super-strong borosilicate glass or steel mouthpiece keeps vapor inside until inhaled. Covered by a 1 year end user warranty.
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.