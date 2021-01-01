 Loading…

Pulsar Barb Flower Herb Vaporizer Kit

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

The Barb Flower Vaporizer packs a punch and combusts your dry herb material for instant, huge rips, and smoke sessions - all without the use of a butane lighter. Designed for use with any 14/19mm water pipe or the Pulsar Barb Family Water Bubbler Attachment, the Barb Flower's stainless steel pancake coil paired with a temperature range of 950-1100°F (510-593°C) provides you with large plumes of smoke.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

