Pulsar Flow Herb Vaporizer

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

The Flow dry herb vaporizer offers a high-end dry herb vape in multiple color options. The Flow features a 1600mAh battery, a fast 40-second heat time, true convection heat, a quartz-lined chamber, a handy magnetic lid, an embossed vapor-cooling internal airflow pattern, haptic feedback, ergonomic mouthpiece, finely tuned heat settings, and more! Best of all- there are multiple models to match any taste including Black-on-Black, textured Carbon Fiber, and Wood Grain on Black. Other features include a simple 5-click power function and a 4-minute auto turnoff time. Limited 1-year warranty. The kit includes the Flow, USB cable, stir tool, extra silicone mouthpiece insert, 2 cleaning wipes, and a cleaning brush. Everything comes packaged in a reusable gift box.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

