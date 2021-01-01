Pulsar GIGI Cartridge Vaporizer
About this product
At just 2 inches (5 cm) tall, the Gigi Thick Oil Vaporizer packs a surprising punch for a pocket-sized vaporizer! With its long lasting 500 mAh battery, the Gigi will never let you down. This oil vaporizer has a recessed, spring loaded cartridge slot with 510 threading to avoid cartridge lock. Its 3 variable voltage settings and pre-heat function allow you to customize your experience to perfection, and soft LED lights alert you to voltage changes and low battery. Includes a 6 month limited warranty.
About this brand
