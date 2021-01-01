 Loading…

Pulsar GIGI Cartridge Vaporizer

by Pulsar Vaporizers

At just 2 inches (5 cm) tall, the ﻿Gigi Thick Oil Vaporizer﻿ packs a surprising punch for a pocket-sized vaporizer! With its long lasting 500 mAh battery, the ﻿Gigi﻿ will never let you down. This oil vaporizer has a recessed, spring loaded cartridge slot with 510 threading to avoid cartridge lock. Its 3 variable voltage settings and pre-heat function allow you to customize your experience to perfection, and soft LED lights alert you to voltage changes and low battery. Includes a 6 month limited warranty.

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

