Pulsar Herbal Chef Electric Butter Infuser

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

The Pulsar Herbal Chef Electric Butter Infuser works with up to 5 Cups of butter, oil, or tincture base for potent medicinal infusions! Now with less time, waste & mess than traditional DIY methods, this easy-to-use tool creates butter, oil, and tincture infusions in as little as 30 minutes! Features include easy-to-clean design, digital readout, push-button controls, and preset infusion modes for butter, oil and tincture (manual override for customer settings).

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

