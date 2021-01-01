 Loading…

Pulsar Mobi

by Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar Vaporizers Vaping Vape Pens Pulsar Mobi

The Mobi is a pocket friendly thick oil vape battery that is extremely stealthy at 2.8" tall. A dedicated voltage shift button allows the user to quickly change the voltage level to their liking. The built-in pre-heat function primes the cartridge for use and provides a perfect flavorful hit. With a universal opening this unit can accept cartridges up to 11mm in diameter (cartridges sold separately). Covered by a 6 month end user warranty.

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

