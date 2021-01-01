 Loading…

Pulsar PHD 510 Cartridge Vape Battery

by Pulsar Vaporizers

This scientific PHD Vaporizer Battery fits most thick oil cartridges up to 11mm diameter. A magnetic cart connector with universal 510 threading allows for cartridges to be dropped into the battery's cart chamber, making it simple to switch them out. This unique vape battery also functions as a pre-heat device by pre-warming the entire cartridge for optimal vaping performance. Dual Pre-heat Operation: > Cartridge Pre-heat Mode - Heats from the coil up. During the first 1-15 seconds, the cartridge preheats at 1.5v represented with a pulsing BLUE LED. > Shell Pre-heat Mode - Heats the entire cartridge simultaneously. During the remaining 15-45 seconds, the shell of the battery preheats at 1.2v represented with a pulsing GREEN LED.

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

