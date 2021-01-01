 Loading…

Pulsar Range Modular Vape

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

With attachments for every situation, the Range Modular Vape truly does it all, from vaping herb to grinding and dabbing concentrates! Including both a ceramic chamber for herbs and a coil-less quartz chamber for wax, this versatile vape offers smooth flavorful hits dispensed quickly with a heating time of just 40 seconds. The grinder attachment includes a storage jar for keeping shredded herb ready to go and a dispenser attachment for loading fast bowls or even filling pre-rolled cones and blunts. This rechargeable vape comes with a USB charger cable and a water pipe tip adapter in case you want to add an extra level of filtration for smooth, cool hits.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

