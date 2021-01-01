About this product

Standing just 4 inches (10.16 cm) tall with compartments for every need, the Ringer kit includes the storage space and pipe adapters necessary for use of dry herb and concentrates. There are two compartments on the exterior: one glass-lined to hold wax concentrates and one slightly larger to hold dry herb material. The included silicone pipe features a 10mm joint with three interchangeable heads. Use it as a chillum with the glass dry herb bowl attachment, or take a dip into your concentrates with the quartz or titanium dab tips. All this is stored neatly within the durable silicone dugout and ready to travel with you to any destination!