  5. Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig - Luna Glow

Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig - Luna Glow

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

Light up the night with the RöK Luna Glow! This limited edition release of our best-selling portable dab rig promises rolling waves of flavor from a neon green glow. This release is paired with cosmic green borosilicate glass accessories including base jar, downstem, bullet and herb carb cap. Two silicone collars, carb cap tether, USB cable, and cleaning tools complete this all-in-one kit designed for both concentrates and flower.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

