  5. Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig - Neptune

Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig - Neptune

by Pulsar Vaporizers

Go deep with the RöK Neptune! This limited edition release of our best-selling portable dab rig promises rolling waves of flavor with an aquatic blue theme. This release is paired with cerulean borosilicate glass accessories including base jar, downstem, bullet and herb carb caps. Two silicone collars, carb cap tether, USB cable, and cleaning tools complete this all-in-one kit designed for both flower and concentrates.

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

