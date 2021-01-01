Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig - Neptune
Go deep with the RöK Neptune! This limited edition release of our best-selling portable dab rig promises rolling waves of flavor with an aquatic blue theme. This release is paired with cerulean borosilicate glass accessories including base jar, downstem, bullet and herb carb caps. Two silicone collars, carb cap tether, USB cable, and cleaning tools complete this all-in-one kit designed for both flower and concentrates.
Pulsar Vaporizers
