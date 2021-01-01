 Loading…

Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig - The Alchemist

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

We've transmuted our best-selling electric dab rig into a fresh golden form that's sure to elevate your next session with regal style. This release is paired with a taller XL cloud collar, new bullet carb cap with convenient silicone tether, charcoal base jar and black downstem - all in all, a novel approach to portable vaping that combines our now classic ergonomic design with a fresh look.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

