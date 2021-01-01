Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig - The Alchemist
We've transmuted our best-selling electric dab rig into a fresh golden form that's sure to elevate your next session with regal style. This release is paired with a taller XL cloud collar, new bullet carb cap with convenient silicone tether, charcoal base jar and black downstem - all in all, a novel approach to portable vaping that combines our now classic ergonomic design with a fresh look.
Pulsar Vaporizers
