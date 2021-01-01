Pulsar Sirius Plus Wax Pen Vaporizer
About this product
The Sirius Plus Wax Pen Vaporizer features a wide ceramic donut coil atomizer, built-in silicone container, 1500mAh battery, glass mouthpiece w/ splatter guard, and heats to 842 degrees F (450°C) . Sirius Plus vaporizers come in multiple color options to match your lifestyle. The Sirius Plus Kit comes with an atomizer, battery, mouthpiece, silicone container lid, USB charger cable, and dab tool. Battery is covered by a 6 month limited warranty.
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
