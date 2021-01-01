 Loading…

Pulsar Sirius Plus Wax Pen Vaporizer

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

The Sirius Plus Wax Pen Vaporizer features a wide ceramic donut coil atomizer, built-in silicone container, 1500mAh battery, glass mouthpiece w/ splatter guard, and heats to 842 degrees F (450°C) . Sirius Plus vaporizers come in multiple color options to match your lifestyle. The Sirius Plus Kit comes with an atomizer, battery, mouthpiece, silicone container lid, USB charger cable, and dab tool. Battery is covered by a 6 month limited warranty.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

