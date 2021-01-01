 Loading…
  5. Pulsar SK8Tray Metal Rolling Tray | Julian Akbar Trippin

Pulsar SK8Tray Metal Rolling Tray | Julian Akbar Trippin

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

This radical metal rolling tray measures 7.25 inches by 19.75 inches (18.415cm x 50.165cm ) and features a colorful & psychedelic design by featured artist Julian Akbar. The bottom of this tray has the official Pulsar Sk8Tray logo. This rolling tray has rolled edges for strength, safety and containment of your favorite herbaceous product. Features extra wide "dual kick" edges for added rolling surface area and easier maneuverability. This cool colorfast tray will never peel, chip or fade and is easy to clean.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

