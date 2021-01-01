Pulsar SK8Tray Metal Rolling Tray | Julian Akbar Trippin
About this product
This radical metal rolling tray measures 7.25 inches by 19.75 inches (18.415cm x 50.165cm ) and features a colorful & psychedelic design by featured artist Julian Akbar. The bottom of this tray has the official Pulsar Sk8Tray logo. This rolling tray has rolled edges for strength, safety and containment of your favorite herbaceous product. Features extra wide "dual kick" edges for added rolling surface area and easier maneuverability. This cool colorfast tray will never peel, chip or fade and is easy to clean.
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
