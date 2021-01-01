Pulsar Slim Spinner Vape Pen Battery
About this product
The Slim Spinner Twist Style Battery offers variable voltage with a 3.3V to 4.8V output. Changing the voltage is as easy as twisting the dial on the bottom. The 400mAh battery is capable of sustaining an average of 200 puffs per charge. Featuring standard 510 threading, the vape battery work with any Oil Cartridge Tanks (sold separately) or wax tanks.
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.
