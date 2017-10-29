ha-y-e on October 29th, 2017

So excited you guys finally brought some new flavors to the C-90! I've been a Punch CBD fan since day one, at 90mg it's one of the highest dose CBD edibles I've seen and it's cheaper than most of the other CBD edibles on the market. It's hard finding a quality CBD product that actually works for me and when I found the C-90 I fell in love. Personally I love them after I workout to help with pain and inflammation when I'm lifting heavy. I also use them during finals when my stress and anxiety levels are through the roof. You guys are the best!