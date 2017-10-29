 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Punch C-90

by Punch Edibles

$18.00MSRP

About this product

The Punch C-90 is our CBD bar. 0% Thc and 90mg of Cbd. Available in 2 flavors

So excited you guys finally brought some new flavors to the C-90! I've been a Punch CBD fan since day one, at 90mg it's one of the highest dose CBD edibles I've seen and it's cheaper than most of the other CBD edibles on the market. It's hard finding a quality CBD product that actually works for me and when I found the C-90 I fell in love. Personally I love them after I workout to help with pain and inflammation when I'm lifting heavy. I also use them during finals when my stress and anxiety levels are through the roof. You guys are the best!

