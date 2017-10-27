 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PunchBar Cream 225mg

by Punch Edibles

$18.00MSRP

The PunchBar Cream line has 5 white chocolate flavors at 225mg

nicholasrayw

My favorite edibles by far!!! Not only are the prices great but the taste is soooo good!! They are no joke! If you're looking to feel good, try the strawberry cheesecake it's one of my favorites! You can't really go wrong with Punch Edibles!

