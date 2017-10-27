1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The PunchBar Cream line has 5 white chocolate flavors at 225mg
on October 27th, 2017
My favorite edibles by far!!! Not only are the prices great but the taste is soooo good!! They are no joke! If you're looking to feel good, try the strawberry cheesecake it's one of my favorites! You can't really go wrong with Punch Edibles!