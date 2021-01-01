 Loading…

Hybrid

Sundae Driver Live Rosin 1g

by Punch Edibles

Punch Edibles Concentrates Solvent Sundae Driver Live Rosin 1g

About this product

Sundae Driver Live Rosin 1g by Punch Edibles

About this brand

Sensible Size. High Dose.

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

