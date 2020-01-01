 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Thor's Hammer Pre-Roll 1g

Thor's Hammer Pre-Roll 1g

by PUR

PUR Cannabis Pre-rolls Thor's Hammer Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Thor's Hammer

Thor's Hammer

Thor’s Hammer by SnowHigh Seeds is an uplifting sativa strain that combines genetics from Vortex, Cinderella 99, and Acapulco Gold. Like a bolt of lightning commanded by the Norse god himself, Thor’s Hammer delivers an electrifying blast of cerebral energy that awakens creativity and motivation. Its lightweight body effects make this strain a great choice for daytime use, and patients needing to crush fatigue and depression like the giants of Jotunheimr will likely find Thor’s Hammer to be the perfect weapon. You may also find a genetic variant of Thor's Hammer from Alaska that instead combines God Bud and Sour Diesel in a more balanced indica-sativa hybrid cross.

