Gorilla White

by Pura Vida Cannabis

About this product

Gorilla White by Pura Vida Cannabis

About this strain

White Gorilla

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Gorilla combines the resinous production of Gorilla Glue #4 with the aromatic bouquet and stress relief of White Fire Alien OG. The outstanding pair sits nearly on the hybrid line, making a 55/45 indica-dominant cross that soothes as it uplifts. This generous crop tends to finish flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.      

About this brand

With focus and dedication, we produce the best cannabis in the world. Hand crafted, hand trimmed, and hand packed. Pura Vida Cannabis offers you a connoisseur experience to live your best life. We stay away from anything unnatural, we grow our plants using all organic ingredients and zero pesticides.