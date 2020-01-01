About this product
Gorilla White by Pura Vida Cannabis
About this strain
White Gorilla
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
White Gorilla combines the resinous production of Gorilla Glue #4 with the aromatic bouquet and stress relief of White Fire Alien OG. The outstanding pair sits nearly on the hybrid line, making a 55/45 indica-dominant cross that soothes as it uplifts. This generous crop tends to finish flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.