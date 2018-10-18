 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Space Rocks

Space Rocks

by PuraEarth

Space Rocks

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Space Rocks come in your choice of Indica or Sativa and can be broken up to be smoked on top of a flower bowl or rolled into a joint. For best results, we recommend placing Space Rocks in a freezer overnight to harden prior to use.

SleepyDave

I recently had PuraEarth's Space Rocks for the first time. I was NOT unhappy. Smooth, yet hard hitting. Very tasty and the aroma fills the room. It reminded me somewhat of a dab hit. The flower was nice and sticky, it had wet clay-like substance to it when I pulled it apart. It burns nice and slow, so make sure you clear the bowl, or extinguish and remaining embers. You do NOT want to waste this. I got a half a gram and got 3 good bowls out of it. In total I think It was five bowls, but I stretched it. You will NOT be disappointed if you choose Space Rocks. They last longer than you think.

About this brand

We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?