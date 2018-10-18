SleepyDave
on October 18th, 2018
I recently had PuraEarth's Space Rocks for the first time. I was NOT unhappy. Smooth, yet hard hitting. Very tasty and the aroma fills the room. It reminded me somewhat of a dab hit. The flower was nice and sticky, it had wet clay-like substance to it when I pulled it apart. It burns nice and slow, so make sure you clear the bowl, or extinguish and remaining embers. You do NOT want to waste this. I got a half a gram and got 3 good bowls out of it. In total I think It was five bowls, but I stretched it. You will NOT be disappointed if you choose Space Rocks. They last longer than you think.