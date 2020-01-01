 Loading…

Indica

Afghani Cartridge 1g

by PuraEarth

Afghani

Afghani
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.

We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?