Indica

Blackberry Kush Cartridge 500mg

by PuraEarth

PuraEarth Concentrates Cartridges Blackberry Kush Cartridge 500mg

About this product

PURAEARTH OIL IS MADE 100% IN-HOUSE, EXTRACTED SAFELY USING ETHANOL, REFINED THROUGH A 4 PHASE FILTRATION, AND POLISHED THROUGH A CARBON SCRUB MAKING IT THE CLEANEST OIL ON THE MARKET.

About this brand

Not all days will be our best days and many times, life’s hardships can make us feel less like ourselves and more like what holds us back. The truth is, we may never get rid of those burdens but we can get rid of how they affect us and that is why we created PuraEarth. Our Purpose is to provide you with the highest quality, cleanest and most trustworthy Craft Cannabis Products so you can feel less like your burdens and more like yourself.

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.

